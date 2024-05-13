Leadership Vacaville Program members tour Travis AFB

Photo By Kenneth Abbate | U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Justin King, 60th Aerial Port Squadron air freight flight...... read more read more Photo By Kenneth Abbate | U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Justin King, 60th Aerial Port Squadron air freight flight commander, briefs members of the Vacaville Chamber of Commerce leadership program on the squadron’s mission during a tour at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 9, 2024. During the tour, members visited various locations such as the air traffic control tower, Phoenix Spark, a C-5M Super Galaxy static display and the 60th Aerial Port Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate) see less | View Image Page

Members of the Leadership Vacaville Program visited the base for a mission brief and tour to gain a better understanding of the Travis AFB mission May 9, 2024.



According to their website, Leadership Vacaville is a personal and professional development program designed to cultivate informed, engaged, and skilled community and business leaders.



With an opportunity to visit a C-5M Super Galaxy static display, the 60th Aerial Port Squadron and tour the Travis Aviation Museum, 13 leaders got an inside look at the strategic importance of Travis AFB.



“I always say that Travis is the eighth city in Solano County,” said Debbie Egidio, Vacaville Chamber of Commerce Leadership Program president and CEO. “The economic importance is as impactful as any other city in the county, and the strategic importance is not just about air mission; it's about our men and women, it's about the families in our communities. They're people who we work with, they're people that shop and eat and get services in our communities and are a part of our economic development.”



During their tour, members of this program also visited Phoenix Spark, the Travis AFB Spark Cell. With the intent to inspire and empower Airmen, Phoenix Spark focuses on additive manufacturing, digital environments, augmented reality/virtual reality, and ventures with commercial partners.



“[Phoenix Spark] is a hub that encourages innovative ideas and works with the community and schools and has competitions,” said Fawn Hutton, a member of the Vacaville Chamber of Commerce Leadership Program. “Not only are they leveraging that innovative spirit here, but it’s spreading across the globe. It was inspiring to see that.”