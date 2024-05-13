Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leadership Vacaville Program members tour Travis AFB [Image 1 of 4]

    Leadership Vacaville Program members tour Travis AFB

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2024

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    Joseph Dingman, 60th Air Mobility Wing executive director, middle, briefs members of the Vacaville Chamber of Commerce Leadership Program during a tour at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 9, 2024. During the tour, members visited various locations such as the air traffic control tower, Phoenix Spark, a C-5M Super Galaxy static display and the 60th Aerial Port Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2024
    Date Posted: 05.14.2024 17:45
    VIRIN: 240509-F-OY799-1026
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    This work, Leadership Vacaville Program members tour Travis AFB [Image 4 of 4], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

