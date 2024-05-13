Joseph Dingman, 60th Air Mobility Wing executive director, middle, briefs members of the Vacaville Chamber of Commerce Leadership Program during a tour at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 9, 2024. During the tour, members visited various locations such as the air traffic control tower, Phoenix Spark, a C-5M Super Galaxy static display and the 60th Aerial Port Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.09.2024 Date Posted: 05.14.2024 17:45 Photo ID: 8404606 VIRIN: 240509-F-OY799-1026 Resolution: 6749x4504 Size: 3.45 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Leadership Vacaville Program members tour Travis AFB [Image 4 of 4], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.