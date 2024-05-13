Chief Torpedoman’s Mate Devin Love, left, assigned to Unmanned Undersea Vehicles Squadron-1 (UUVRON-1), from Yutan, Nebraska, and Logistics Specialist 1st Class Meaghan Wise, assigned to the USS Constitution, from Long Beach, California, pack spices at a community resources facility in Spokane, Washington as part of Navy Week, May 13, 2024. Sailors from across the fleet are in Spokane for Navy Week to emphasize the importance of the U.S. Navy to the state of Washington and participate in various community events. Navy Weeks are designed to connect Americans with their Navy and showcase why today’s Navy is important to America’s prosperity and its national defense.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2024 Date Posted: 05.14.2024 15:17 Photo ID: 8404294 VIRIN: 240513-N-QI593-3026 Resolution: 6042x4028 Size: 6.49 MB Location: SPOKANE, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spokane Navy Week [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.