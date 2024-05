Spokane Navy Week

Information Systems Technician (Submarines) 1st Class Travis Adams, assigned to Unmanned Undersea Vehicles Squadron-1 (UUVRON-1), from Thornton Colorado, packs spices at a community resources facility in Spokane, Washington as part of Navy Week, May 13, 2024. Sailors from across the fleet are in Spokane for Navy Week to emphasize the importance of the U.S. Navy to the state of Washington and participate in various community events. Navy Weeks are designed to connect Americans with their Navy and showcase why today’s Navy is important to America’s prosperity and its national defense.

