    Spokane Navy Week [Image 4 of 6]

    Spokane Navy Week

    SPOKANE, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Office of Community Outreach

    Sonar Technician (Submarine) Nathaniel Shute, assigned to Unmanned Undersea Vehicles Squadron-1 (UUVRON-1), Bay Center, Washington, seals a bag of spices at a community resources facility in Spokane, Washington as part of Navy Week, May 13, 2024. Sailors from across the fleet are in Spokane for Navy Week to emphasize the importance of the U.S. Navy to the state of Washington and participate in various community events. Navy Weeks are designed to connect Americans with their Navy and showcase why today’s Navy is important to America’s prosperity and its national defense.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spokane Navy Week [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

