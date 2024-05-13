Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Gen. Matlock, U.S. Army DCoS G-3/5/7, Visits USAG Ansbach [Image 4 of 4]

    Lt. Gen. Matlock, U.S. Army DCoS G-3/5/7, Visits USAG Ansbach

    ANSBACH, BY, GERMANY

    05.09.2024

    Photo by Jonathan Bell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach

    ANSBACH, Germany (May 10, 2024) – Lt. Gen. Patrick Matlock, U.S. Army Deputy Chief of Staff, G-3/5/7, (center) was briefed by Randy Osterhout, Stationing Analyst for U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Ansbach, about recent changes to, and future growth of, the garrison during an overview tour of USAG Ansbach, May 10.  During Matlock’s visit, he learned about energy and environmental projects, future infrastructure plans, stationing actions and the way ahead for the installation as the USAG Ansbach community grows with the recent addition of two units in the garrison.  USAG Ansbach is a U.S. Army Power Projection Platform consisting of aviation, engineering, and artillery assets spread across nine kasernes in the heart of Middle Franconia, Germany. (U.S. Army photo by Jonathan Bell, USAG Ansbach Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2024
    Date Posted: 05.14.2024 08:12
    Photo ID: 8403185
    VIRIN: 240510-A-ZV819-1049
    Resolution: 4224x3168
    Size: 8.44 MB
    Location: ANSBACH, BY, DE
    This work, Lt. Gen. Matlock, U.S. Army DCoS G-3/5/7, Visits USAG Ansbach [Image 4 of 4], by Jonathan Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

