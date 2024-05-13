Lt. Gen. Matlock, U.S. Army DCoS G-3/5/7, Visits USAG Ansbach

ANSBACH, Germany (May 10, 2024) – During an overview tour of U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Ansbach, Lt. Gen. Patrick Matlock, U.S. Army Deputy Chief of Staff, G-3/5/7, was briefed by USAG Ansbach Commander, Col. Aaron Dixon, about recent and future changes on the garrison's Barton Barracks. During Matlock’s visit, he learned about energy and environmental projects, future infrastructure plans, stationing actions and the way ahead for the installation as the USAG Ansbach community grows with the recent addition of two units in the garrison. USAG Ansbach is a U.S. Army Power Projection Platform consisting of aviation, engineering, and artillery assets spread across nine kasernes in the heart of Middle Franconia, Germany. (U.S. Army photo by Jonathan Bell, USAG Ansbach Public Affairs)

