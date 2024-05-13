Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Gen. Matlock, U.S. Army DCoS G-3/5/7, Visits USAG Ansbach [Image 1 of 4]

    Lt. Gen. Matlock, U.S. Army DCoS G-3/5/7, Visits USAG Ansbach

    ANSBACH, BY, GERMANY

    05.09.2024

    Photo by Jonathan Bell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach

    ANSBACH, Germany (May 10, 2024) – During an overview tour of U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Ansbach, Lt. Gen. Patrick Matlock, U.S. Army Deputy Chief of Staff, G-3/5/7, was raised in an Aerial Ladder Truck with USAG Ansbach Commander, Col. Aaron Dixon and Brig. Gen. Steven Carpenter, Commanding General for the 7th Army Training Command, at the IMCOM Europe Fire and Emergency Services Regional Training Center on Urlas Kaserne, May 10.  Matlock went up in the truck to view future sites of a community activity center, Army Family housing and other quality of life projects planned for Urlas kaserne. The new infrastructure projects are needed as the USAG Ansbach community grows with the recent addition of two units in the garrison.  USAG Ansbach is a U.S. Army Power Projection Platform consisting of aviation, engineering, and artillery assets spread across nine kasernes in the heart of Middle Franconia, Germany. (U.S. Army photo by Jonathan Bell, USAG Ansbach Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2024
    Date Posted: 05.14.2024 08:03
    Location: ANSBACH, BY, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Gen. Matlock, U.S. Army DCoS G-3/5/7, Visits USAG Ansbach [Image 4 of 4], by Jonathan Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAG Ansbach
    power projection platform
    target news europe
    Stationing
    Community Growth
    Lt. Gen. Patrick Matlock

