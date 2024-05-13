Lt. Gen. Matlock, U.S. Army DCoS G-3/5/7, Visits USAG Ansbach

ANSBACH, Germany (May 10, 2024) – During an overview tour of U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Ansbach, Lt. Gen. Patrick Matlock, U.S. Army Deputy Chief of Staff, G-3/5/7, was raised in an Aerial Ladder Truck with USAG Ansbach Commander, Col. Aaron Dixon and Brig. Gen. Steven Carpenter, Commanding General for the 7th Army Training Command, at the IMCOM Europe Fire and Emergency Services Regional Training Center on Urlas Kaserne, May 10. Matlock went up in the truck to view future sites of a community activity center, Army Family housing and other quality of life projects planned for Urlas kaserne. The new infrastructure projects are needed as the USAG Ansbach community grows with the recent addition of two units in the garrison. USAG Ansbach is a U.S. Army Power Projection Platform consisting of aviation, engineering, and artillery assets spread across nine kasernes in the heart of Middle Franconia, Germany. (U.S. Army photo by Jonathan Bell, USAG Ansbach Public Affairs)

