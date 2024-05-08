Partners participate in exercise Obangame Express 2024

240513-N-NO901-3001 GULF OF GUINEA (May 13, 2024) The Spanish Navy offshore vessel Furor (P-46), foreground, sails with vessels from partner nations during an exercise scenario in support of exercise Obangame Express 2024, May 13, 2024. During Exercise Obangame Express 2024, the 13th rendition of the exercise, partner and allied forces collaborate to enhance collective maritime law enforcement capabilities, bolster national and regional security in West Africa, and foster greater interoperability among U.S., African, and multinational partners. (Photo courtesy of Spanish Navy)

