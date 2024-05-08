240513-N-NO901-3002 GULF OF GUINEA (May 13, 2024) The Spanish Navy offshore vessel Furor (P-46), foreground, sails with vessels from partner nations during an exercise scenario in support of exercise Obangame Express 2024, May 13, 2024. During Exercise Obangame Express 2024, the 13th rendition of the exercise, partner and allied forces collaborate to enhance collective maritime law enforcement capabilities, bolster national and regional security in West Africa, and foster greater interoperability among U.S., African, and multinational partners. (Photo courtesy of Spanish Navy)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2024 03:49
|Photo ID:
|8403006
|VIRIN:
|240513-N-NO901-3002
|Resolution:
|4096x2828
|Size:
|615.71 KB
|Location:
|GULF OF GUINEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Partners participate in exercise Obangame Express 2024 [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
