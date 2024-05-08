Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Partners participate in exercise Obangame Express 2024 [Image 2 of 2]

    GULF OF GUINEA

    05.14.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    240513-N-NO901-3002 GULF OF GUINEA (May 13, 2024) The Spanish Navy offshore vessel Furor (P-46), foreground, sails with vessels from partner nations during an exercise scenario in support of exercise Obangame Express 2024, May 13, 2024. During Exercise Obangame Express 2024, the 13th rendition of the exercise, partner and allied forces collaborate to enhance collective maritime law enforcement capabilities, bolster national and regional security in West Africa, and foster greater interoperability among U.S., African, and multinational partners. (Photo courtesy of Spanish Navy)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 05.14.2024 03:49
    Photo ID: 8403006
    VIRIN: 240513-N-NO901-3002
    Resolution: 4096x2828
    Size: 615.71 KB
    Location: GULF OF GUINEA
