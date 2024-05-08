YOKOSE, Japan (May 10, 2024) -- Senior Chief Electrician’s Mate Waiyan Ng sings the American and Japanese national anthems during the Naval Beach Unit 7(NBU 7) change of command ceremony May 10, 2024. NBU 7 provides forward-deployed beach party teams, LCAC, and LCU detachments that are fully trained, properly manned, interoperable, well-maintained, and combat-sustainable to conduct amphibious operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet littoral environments. NBU 7, part of ESG 7, is operating in the Indo-Pacific region to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chase Stephens/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2024 22:49
|Photo ID:
|8402704
|VIRIN:
|240510-N-SS370-1044
|Resolution:
|4233x3386
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSE, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NBU7 Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 William Stephens, identified by DVIDS
