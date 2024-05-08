YOKOSE, Japan (May 10, 2024) -- Cmdr. Jessica F. Betz is piped aboard as the commanding officer of Naval Beach Unit 7(NBU 7) for the last time during a change of command ceremony May 10, 2024. NBU 7 provides forward-deployed beach party teams, LCAC, and LCU detachments that are fully trained, properly manned, interoperable, well-maintained, and combat-sustainable to conduct amphibious operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet littoral environments. NBU 7, part of ESG 7, is operating in the Indo-Pacific region to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chase Stephens/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.09.2024 Date Posted: 05.13.2024 22:49 Photo ID: 8402697 VIRIN: 240510-N-SS370-1014 Resolution: 5481x3915 Size: 1.75 MB Location: YOKOSE, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NBU7 Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 William Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.