58th Submarine Talks in Busan, Jeju

240509-N-XX000-8762 BUSAN Rear Adm. Chris Cavanaugh, Commander, Submarine Group 7, left, and Rear Adm. Kang Jeong-ho, Commander, ROK Navy Submarine Force, pose with the signed memorandum at the conclusion of the 58th semiannual Submarine Warfare Committee Meeting (SWCM) in Busan, South Korea. SWCM meetings have been held twice per year by U.S. and ROK submarine forces since 1994. During the meetings, submarine force units discuss ways to deepen partnerships and improve combined interoperability. (Photo courtesy of ROK Public Affairs)

