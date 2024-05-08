Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    58th Submarine Talks in Busan, Jeju [Image 3 of 3]

    58th Submarine Talks in Busan, Jeju

    BUSAN, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    05.09.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Submarine Group Seven

    240509-N-XX000-8762 BUSAN Rear Adm. Chris Cavanaugh, Commander, Submarine Group 7, left, and Rear Adm. Kang Jeong-ho, Commander, ROK Navy Submarine Force, pose with the signed memorandum at the conclusion of the 58th semiannual Submarine Warfare Committee Meeting (SWCM) in Busan, South Korea. SWCM meetings have been held twice per year by U.S. and ROK submarine forces since 1994. During the meetings, submarine force units discuss ways to deepen partnerships and improve combined interoperability. (Photo courtesy of ROK Public Affairs)

    Korea
    Navy
    Submarine
    CNFK
    CTF74
    SWCM
    COMSUBGRU7

