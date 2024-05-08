58th Submarine Talks in Busan, Jeju

Courtesy Photo | 240509-N-XX000-8762 BUSAN Rear Adm. Chris Cavanaugh, Commander, Submarine Group 7,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 240509-N-XX000-8762 BUSAN Rear Adm. Chris Cavanaugh, Commander, Submarine Group 7, left, and Rear Adm. Kang Jeong-ho, Commander, ROK Navy Submarine Force, pose with the signed memorandum at the conclusion of the 58th semiannual Submarine Warfare Committee Meeting (SWCM) in Busan, South Korea. SWCM meetings have been held twice per year by U.S. and ROK submarine forces since 1994. During the meetings, submarine force units discuss ways to deepen partnerships and improve combined interoperability. (Photo courtesy of ROK Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

BUSAN, South Korea —Submarine Group 7 and the Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy Submarine Force, held the 58th iteration of the Submarine Warfare Committee Meeting (SWCM) in South Korea, May 7-9.



The engagement included face-to-face meetings by commanders and staff, as well as visiting naval facilities in Jeju and Busan.



"Our undersea forces are constantly training, planning, and operating together, and the closeness built by in-person engagements is indispensable," said Rear Adm. Chris Cavanaugh, Commander, Submarine Group 7. "We have one of the most interoperable, capable, and dynamic bilateral alliances in the world and it is backed by the full range of our capabilities."



During SWCM, Cavanaugh met with Rear Adm. Kang Jeong-ho, Commander, ROK Navy Submarine Force (CSF), to discuss ways to strengthen mutual cooperation and improve combined operational capabilities.



“For 30 years, the engagement has served as an opportunity to further develop and strengthen the undersea operations and capabilities of the two countries,” said RADM Kang. "We confirmed the importance of cooperation between ROK-US undersea forces and agreed to continue mutually beneficial and future-oriented cooperation for improvement."



SWCM meetings have been held twice per year by U.S. and ROK submarine forces since 1994. During the meetings, submarine force units discuss ways to deepen partnerships and improve combined interoperability. SWCM 57 was held in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, in September 2023.



Submarine Group 7 directs forward-deployed, combat capable forces across the full spectrum of undersea warfare throughout the Western Pacific, Indian Ocean, and Arabian Sea.



For more news from Commander, Submarine Group 7, visit www.csp.navy.mil/csg7/.For more news from Commander, Submarine Group 7, visit www.csp.navy.mil/csg7/.