230314-N-XX000-9829 BUSAN Rear Adm. Chris Cavanaugh, Commander, Submarine Group 7, left, and Rear Adm. Kang Jeong-ho, Commander, ROK Navy Submarine Force, and their staffs hold discussions at the 58th semiannual Submarine Warfare Committee Meeting (SWCM) in Busan, South Korea. SWCM meetings have been held twice per year by U.S. and ROK submarine forces since 1994. During the meetings, submarine force units discuss ways to deepen partnerships and improve combined interoperability. (Photo courtesy of ROK Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.09.2024 Date Posted: 05.09.2024 02:16 Photo ID: 8392397 VIRIN: 230314-N-XX000-9829 Resolution: 1670x1193 Size: 180.95 KB Location: BUSAN, 26, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 58th Submarine Talks in Busan, Jeju [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.