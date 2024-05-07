Echo Company Rappel Tower

Recruits with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, execute the Rappel Tower on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 6, 2024. The Rappel Tower is a 47-foot high platform designed to help recruits overcome their fear of heights and build confidence in their gear.



(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Kliewer)

