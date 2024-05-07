Recruits with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, execute the Rappel Tower on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 6, 2024. The Rappel Tower is a 47-foot high platform designed to help recruits overcome their fear of heights and build confidence in their gear.
(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Kliewer)
This work, Echo Company Rappel Tower, by Cpl Jacqueline Kliewer, identified by DVIDS
