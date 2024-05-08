Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Echo Company Rappel Tower [Image 10 of 10]

    Echo Company Rappel Tower

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Kliewer 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, execute the Rappel Tower on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 6, 2024. The Rappel Tower is a 47-foot high platform designed to help recruits overcome their fear of heights and build confidence in their gear.

    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Kliewer)

    Echo Company
    Heights
    First Phase
    Rappel Tower
    MCRDPI
    2ndBTN

