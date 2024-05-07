48th Fighter Wing Honorary Commander Ceremony 2024

The 48th Fighter Wing welcomes four new honorary commanders during an induction ceremony at RAF Lakenheath, England, May 1st, 2024. The Honorary Commanders Program pairs Liberty Wing commanders and civic leaders in an effort to foster strong relationships and a positive knowledge exchange between the base and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar)

