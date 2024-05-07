U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Joseph Campo, 48th Fighter Wing commander, presents Stuart Smith an honorary commander certificate at RAF Lakenheath, England, May 1st, 2024. The Honorary Commander Program fosters a deeper understanding and relationship between military and civic leaders, enhancing mutual support and collaboration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar)
This work, 48th Fighter Wing Honorary Commander Ceremony 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Austin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
