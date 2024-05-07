48th Fighter Wing Honorary Commander Ceremony 2024

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Joseph Campo, 48th Fighter Wing commander, gives an opening statement during the Honorary Commander Induction Ceremony at RAF Lakenheath, England, May 1st, 2024. The Honorary Commanders Program was developed to encourage an exchange of ideas, share experiences and foster friendships between key members of the local civilian and military communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar)

