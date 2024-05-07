Balikatan 24: VMM-165 Returns to USS Somerset

A U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares to land on the flight deck of the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25), after returning from Exercise Balikatan 24 in the South China Sea, May 7, 2024. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

