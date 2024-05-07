Balikatan 24: VMM-165 Returns to USS Somerset

U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, offload a joint modular intermodal container from a CH-53E Super Stallion attached to VMM-165 (Rein.), 15th MEU, on the flight deck of the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) following retrograde from Exercise Balikatan 24 in the South China Sea, May 7, 2024. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

