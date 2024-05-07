Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Balikatan 24: VMM-165 Returns to USS Somerset [Image 2 of 4]

    Balikatan 24: VMM-165 Returns to USS Somerset

    USS SOMERSET (LPD 25), SOUTH CHINA SEA

    05.07.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, offload a CH-53E Super Stallion attached to VMM-165 (Rein.), 15th MEU, on the flight deck of the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) after returning from Exercise Balikatan 24 in the South China Sea, May 7, 2024. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2024
    Date Posted: 05.07.2024 22:44
    Photo ID: 8389257
    VIRIN: 240507-M-PO838-1040
    Resolution: 7731x5157
    Size: 3.28 MB
    Location: USS SOMERSET (LPD 25), SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 24: VMM-165 Returns to USS Somerset [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Balikatan 24: VMM-165 Returns to USS Somerset
    Balikatan 24: VMM-165 Returns to USS Somerset
    Balikatan 24: VMM-165 Returns to USS Somerset
    Balikatan 24: VMM-165 Returns to USS Somerset

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    Balikatan
    VMM-165
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Balikatan 24
    BK 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT