Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Christian J. Gonzalezvaladez, from Winters, California assigned to weapon department’s G-1 division aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), fires the M240B during a live fire exercise in the Atlantic Ocean, May 7, 2024. George Washington is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2024 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility through joint, multinational, and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Geoffrey L. Ottinger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2024 Date Posted: 05.07.2024 19:45 Photo ID: 8389015 VIRIN: 240507-N-CU716-1433 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 10.4 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, George Washington conducts Live Fire Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SA Geoffrey Ottinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.