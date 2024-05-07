Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    George Washington conducts Live Fire Exercise [Image 2 of 3]

    George Washington conducts Live Fire Exercise

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.07.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Geoffrey Ottinger 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Christian J. Gonzalezvaladez, from Winters, California assigned to weapon department’s G-1 division aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), fires the M240B during a live fire exercise in the Atlantic Ocean, May 7, 2024. George Washington is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2024 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility through joint, multinational, and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Geoffrey L. Ottinger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2024
    Date Posted: 05.07.2024 19:45
    Photo ID: 8389015
    VIRIN: 240507-N-CU716-1433
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 10.4 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, George Washington conducts Live Fire Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SA Geoffrey Ottinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    George Washington conducts Live Fire Exercise
    George Washington conducts Live Fire Exercise
    George Washington conducts Live Fire Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 73
    Live Fire Exercise
    .50 Cal
    Southern Seas
    Training
    USSGW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT