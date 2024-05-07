George Washington conducts Live Fire Exercise

Master-at-Arms 1st Class Richard A. Murnyack, from Cleveland, left, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) 3rd Class Vincent S. Jiang from Qingdao, China assigned to security department aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), fires the M240B during a live fire exercise in the Atlantic Ocean, May 7, 2024. George Washington is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2024 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility through joint, multinational, and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Geoffrey L. Ottinger)

