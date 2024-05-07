Brigadier General Jason G. Woodworth, Marine Corps Installations West Commanding General, joined Col. Gregory B. Pace, base commanding officer, and Sgt. Maj. Miller Daceus, base sergeant major, for a 2-day visit aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB) - Barstow, May 6 & 7, 2024. During this time, Brigadier General Woodworth presented awards of recognition to several individuals, gained insight into department programs, received a haircut from base barber, Phendell Johnson, and took a tour of the new firehouse facilities.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2024 18:22
|Photo ID:
|8388906
|VIRIN:
|240507-M-XD809-2485
|Resolution:
|6960x4640
|Size:
|21.45 MB
|Location:
|BARSTOW, CA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brigadier General Jason G. Woodworth Visit [Image 6 of 6], by Kristyn Galvan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
