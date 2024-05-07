Brigadier General Jason G. Woodworth Visit

Brigadier General Jason G. Woodworth, Marine Corps Installations West Commanding General, joined Col. Gregory B. Pace, base commanding officer, and Sgt. Maj. Miller Daceus, base sergeant major, for a 2-day visit aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB) - Barstow, May 6 & 7, 2024. During this time, Brigadier General Woodworth presented awards of recognition to several individuals, gained insight into department programs, received a haircut from base barber, Phendell Johnson, and took a tour of the new firehouse facilities.

