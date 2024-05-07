Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brigadier General Jason G. Woodworth Visit [Image 2 of 6]

    Brigadier General Jason G. Woodworth Visit

    BARSTOW, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2024

    Photo by Kristyn Galvan 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    Brigadier General Jason G. Woodworth, Marine Corps Installations West Commanding General, joined Col. Gregory B. Pace, base commanding officer, and Sgt. Maj. Miller Daceus, base sergeant major, for a 2-day visit aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB) - Barstow, May 6 & 7, 2024. During this time, Brigadier General Woodworth presented awards of recognition to several individuals, gained insight into department programs, received a haircut from base barber, Phendell Johnson, and took a tour of the new firehouse facilities.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2024
    Date Posted: 05.07.2024 18:22
    Photo ID: 8388903
    VIRIN: 240507-M-XD809-6787
    Resolution: 4640x6960
    Size: 15.56 MB
    Location: BARSTOW, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brigadier General Jason G. Woodworth Visit [Image 6 of 6], by Kristyn Galvan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #usmc #marines #mclbbarstow #proud

