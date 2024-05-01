61st Troop Command Annual Training 2024

Col. Joseph Barnett, commander of the Louisiana Army National Guard's 61st Troop Command, conducts a tabletop disaster response exercise during the unit's annual training at Camp Shelby in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, May 5, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. David Kirtland)

