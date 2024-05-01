61st Troop Command Annual Training 2024

Louisiana Army National Guardsmen assigned to the 927th Engineer Company, 61st Troop Command participate in a field training exercise during their annual training at Camp Shelby in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, May 6, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Garrett Dipuma)

