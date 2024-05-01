Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    61st Troop Command Annual Training 2024 [Image 2 of 14]

    61st Troop Command Annual Training 2024

    CAMP SHELBY, MS, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2024

    Photo by Garrett Dipuma 

    241st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Staff Sgt. David Kirtland, a Louisiana Army National Guardsman assigned to the 241st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 61st Troop Command, shoots video of the 927th Engineer Company as they conduct a field training exercise at their annual training at Camp Shelby in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, May 6, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Garrett Dipuma)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2024
    Date Posted: 05.07.2024 15:06
    Photo ID: 8388110
    VIRIN: 240506-Z-PJ019-2011
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 61st Troop Command Annual Training 2024 [Image 14 of 14], by Garrett Dipuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FTX
    Louisiana
    Annual Training
    Army
    National Guard

