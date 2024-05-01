The 37th Training Wing Celebrates the First Quarter Awards

The 37th Training Wing Commander Colonel Lauren Courchaine presents members of the 37th Training Wing with a first quarter award on May 3, 2024. Members from the 37th Training Group, Inter-American Air Forces Academy, 637th Training Group and 737th Training Group were represented during the award ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Kate Anderson)

