The 37th Training Wing Commander Colonel Lauren Courchaine presents members of the 37th Training Wing with a first quarter award on May 3, 2024. Members from the 37th Training Group, Inter-American Air Forces Academy, 637th Training Group and 737th Training Group were represented during the award ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Kate Anderson)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2024 12:10
|Photo ID:
|8387523
|VIRIN:
|240503-F-LV958-1014
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|19.05 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 37th Training Wing Celebrates the First Quarter Awards [Image 4 of 4], by 2nd Lt. Kate Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
