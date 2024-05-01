37 TRW celebrates the 2024 First Quarter Awards

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas --
The first quarter awards ceremony was full of spirit held here in the Defense Language Institute English Learning Center auditorium, May 3.
Congratulations to Warhawks who won in their respective categories:
Junior Enlisted Category: Senior Airman Yevgeniy Sosnovskiy, 37 TRG
Noncommissioned Officer: Tech. Sgt. Mariah Manning, 737 TRG
Senior Noncommissioned Officer: Master Sgt. Michael Archam, 737 TRG
Company Grade Officer: Capt. Hunter Beckford, 737 TRG
Field Grade Officer: Maj. Cary Reeves, IAAFA
Civilian Non-Supervisory, Category I: Ms. Michelle Suggs, 37 TRG
Civilian Non-Supervisory, Category II: Mr. Eric Popp, 637 TRG
Civilian Non-Supervisory, Category III: Mr. James Dalton, 37 TRG
Civilian Supervisory, Category III: Ms. Nancy Rivera-Cole, 637 TRG
Additional Duty First Sergeant: Tech. Sgt. Ka’Myllah Beasley, 37 TRG
Thank you to all the award winners and nominees for the time and effort you have put into training our Airmen, Guardians, Partners and Allies this past quarter! Thank you to all the supervisors who dedicated time to ensuring their people are recognized for the hard work done throughout the Wing.
