    37 TRW celebrates the 2024 First Quarter Awards

    The 37th Training Wing Celebrates the First Quarter Awards

    The 37th Training Wing Commander Colonel Lauren Courchaine presents members of the

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2024

    Story by 2nd Lt. Kate Anderson 

    37th Training Wing

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas --
    The first quarter awards ceremony was full of spirit held here in the Defense Language Institute English Learning Center auditorium, May 3.

    Congratulations to Warhawks who won in their respective categories:

    Junior Enlisted Category: Senior Airman Yevgeniy Sosnovskiy, 37 TRG

    Noncommissioned Officer: Tech. Sgt. Mariah Manning, 737 TRG

    Senior Noncommissioned Officer: Master Sgt. Michael Archam, 737 TRG

    Company Grade Officer: Capt. Hunter Beckford, 737 TRG

    Field Grade Officer: Maj. Cary Reeves, IAAFA

    Civilian Non-Supervisory, Category I: Ms. Michelle Suggs, 37 TRG

    Civilian Non-Supervisory, Category II: Mr. Eric Popp, 637 TRG

    Civilian Non-Supervisory, Category III: Mr. James Dalton, 37 TRG

    Civilian Supervisory, Category III: Ms. Nancy Rivera-Cole, 637 TRG

    Additional Duty First Sergeant: Tech. Sgt. Ka’Myllah Beasley, 37 TRG

    Thank you to all the award winners and nominees for the time and effort you have put into training our Airmen, Guardians, Partners and Allies this past quarter! Thank you to all the supervisors who dedicated time to ensuring their people are recognized for the hard work done throughout the Wing.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

