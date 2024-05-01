37 TRW celebrates the 2024 First Quarter Awards

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas --

The first quarter awards ceremony was full of spirit held here in the Defense Language Institute English Learning Center auditorium, May 3.



Congratulations to Warhawks who won in their respective categories:



Junior Enlisted Category: Senior Airman Yevgeniy Sosnovskiy, 37 TRG



Noncommissioned Officer: Tech. Sgt. Mariah Manning, 737 TRG



Senior Noncommissioned Officer: Master Sgt. Michael Archam, 737 TRG



Company Grade Officer: Capt. Hunter Beckford, 737 TRG



Field Grade Officer: Maj. Cary Reeves, IAAFA



Civilian Non-Supervisory, Category I: Ms. Michelle Suggs, 37 TRG



Civilian Non-Supervisory, Category II: Mr. Eric Popp, 637 TRG



Civilian Non-Supervisory, Category III: Mr. James Dalton, 37 TRG



Civilian Supervisory, Category III: Ms. Nancy Rivera-Cole, 637 TRG



Additional Duty First Sergeant: Tech. Sgt. Ka’Myllah Beasley, 37 TRG



Thank you to all the award winners and nominees for the time and effort you have put into training our Airmen, Guardians, Partners and Allies this past quarter! Thank you to all the supervisors who dedicated time to ensuring their people are recognized for the hard work done throughout the Wing.

