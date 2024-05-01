Scott Mensing, Kansas City Levees program manager, speaks with Eric Adler, a reporter for the Kansas City Star, at the Armourdale Pump Station in Kansas City, Kan. on Apr. 4, 2024. Scott, a graduate of the Leadership Development Program, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District, now serves as the program's coordinator for the district.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2024 Date Posted: 05.07.2024 11:55 Photo ID: 8387507 VIRIN: 240404-O-TN288-2824 Resolution: 4320x2880 Size: 1.79 MB Location: KANSAS CITY, MO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Scott Mensing, Kansas City Levees program manager, speaks with Eric Adler, a reporter for the Kansas City Star, at the Armourdale Pump Station in Kansas City, Kan. on Apr. 4, 2024. [Image 3 of 3], by Andres Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.