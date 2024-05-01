Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Scott Mensing, Kansas City Levees program manager, speaks with Eric Adler, a reporter for the Kansas City Star, at the Armourdale Pump Station in Kansas City, Kan. on Apr. 4, 2024. [Image 3 of 3]

    Scott Mensing, Kansas City Levees program manager, speaks with Eric Adler, a reporter for the Kansas City Star, at the Armourdale Pump Station in Kansas City, Kan. on Apr. 4, 2024.

    KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2024

    Photo by Andres Guzman 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District

    Scott Mensing, Kansas City Levees program manager, speaks with Eric Adler, a reporter for the Kansas City Star, at the Armourdale Pump Station in Kansas City, Kan. on Apr. 4, 2024. Scott, a graduate of the Leadership Development Program, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District, now serves as the program's coordinator for the district.

    Scott Mensing, Kansas City Levees program manager, speaks with Eric Adler, a reporter for the Kansas City Star, at the Armourdale Pump Station in Kansas City, Kan. on Apr. 4, 2024.

    &lsquo;Rooted in trust and respect&rsquo;: Kansas Citys Levees team continues to deliver on commitment to Kansas City metro area

