‘Rooted in trust and respect’: Kansas Citys Levees team continues to deliver on commitment to Kansas City metro area

The Kansas Citys Levees team receives the Missouri and Associated Rivers Coalition Eagle Award in Kansas City, Missouri, on Dec. 8, 2022, for going above and beyond to provide water resource development and protection and providing significant economic development in the region. From left, Josh Boeckmann, Kansas Citys Levees senior railroads expert, Tom Kimes with the Missouri and Associated Rivers Coalition, Scott Mensing, Kansas Citys Levees program manager, Zack Parsons, Kansas Citys Levees project manager and Jared Memaw, Kansas Citys Levees programmatic technical lead.

