    ‘Rooted in trust and respect’: Kansas Citys Levees team continues to deliver on commitment to Kansas City metro area [Image 1 of 3]

    ‘Rooted in trust and respect’: Kansas Citys Levees team continues to deliver on commitment to Kansas City metro area

    KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2022

    Photo by Christine Paul 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District

    The Kansas Citys Levees team receives the Missouri and Associated Rivers Coalition Eagle Award in Kansas City, Missouri, on Dec. 8, 2022, for going above and beyond to provide water resource development and protection and providing significant economic development in the region. From left, Josh Boeckmann, Kansas Citys Levees senior railroads expert, Tom Kimes with the Missouri and Associated Rivers Coalition, Scott Mensing, Kansas Citys Levees program manager, Zack Parsons, Kansas Citys Levees project manager and Jared Memaw, Kansas Citys Levees programmatic technical lead.

    This work, ‘Rooted in trust and respect’: Kansas Citys Levees team continues to deliver on commitment to Kansas City metro area [Image 3 of 3], by Christine Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ‘Rooted in trust and respect’: Kansas Citys Levees team continues to deliver on commitment to Kansas City metro area
    ‘Rooted in trust and respect’: Kansas Citys Levees team continues to deliver on commitment to Kansas City metro area
    Scott Mensing, Kansas City Levees program manager, speaks with Eric Adler, a reporter for the Kansas City Star, at the Armourdale Pump Station in Kansas City, Kan. on Apr. 4, 2024.

