On October 12, 2023, the KC Levees team, along with the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, the City of Kansas City, Missouri and the Kaw Valley Drainage District, celebrated a significant project milestone with the turnover of multiple pump stations. The event was held at the Strong Avenue pump station in Kansas City, Kansas.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.12.2023 Date Posted: 05.07.2024 11:55 Photo ID: 8387506 VIRIN: 231012-A-UM139-1030 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 1.55 MB Location: KANSAS CITY, KS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ‘Rooted in trust and respect’: Kansas Citys Levees team continues to deliver on commitment to Kansas City metro area [Image 3 of 3], by Christine Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.