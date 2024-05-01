BALTIMORE (May 1, 2024) Salvage barges alongside the M/V Dali cargo vessel support a portino of the Francis Scott Key Bridge wreckage, May 1, 2024. The Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command priorities are to ensure the safety of the public and first responders, account for missing persons, safely restore transportation infrastructure and commerce, protect the environment, and support the investigation of the incident. (U.S. Navy by 2nd Class Christine Montgomery)

