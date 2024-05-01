Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Key Bridge Response 2024 [Image 2 of 5]

    Key Bridge Response 2024

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christine Montgomery 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East - (Active)

    BALTIMORE (May 1, 2024) Salvors cut pieces of debris from a support structure from the Francis Scott Key Bridge, May 1, 2024. The Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command priorities are to ensure the safety of the public and first responders, account for missing persons, safely restore transportation infrastructure and commerce, protect the environment, and support the investigation of the incident. (U.S. Navy by 2nd Class Christine Montgomery)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2024
    Date Posted: 05.07.2024 10:22
    Photo ID: 8387260
    VIRIN: 240501-N-TC847-1039
    Resolution: 2184x1456
    Size: 256.56 KB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Key Bridge Response 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Christine Montgomery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Key Bridge Response 2024
    Key Bridge Response 2024
    Key Bridge Response 2024
    Key Bridge Response 2024
    Key Bridge Response 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Unified Command
    Francis Scott Key Bridge
    Key Bridge Response 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT