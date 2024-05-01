BALTIMORE (May 1, 2024) Salvage efforts for the Francis Scott Key Bridge and the M/V Dali cargo vessel, May 1, 2024. The Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command priorities are to ensure the safety of the public and first responders, account for missing persons, safely restore transportation infrastructure and commerce, protect the environment, and support the investigation of the incident. (U.S. Navy by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christine Montgomery)

