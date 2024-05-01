Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Know Your Defender: APS-2 accountable officer extremely important during DEFENDER 24

    LIBAVA, CZECH REPUBLIC

    05.07.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Army Sgt. 1st Class Sowande Tianyvu is the primary hand receipt holder and accountable officer at Army Field Support Battalion-Africa in Livorno, Italy. During DEFENDER 24, where AFSBn-Africa was tasked with mission command of an Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 Equipment Configuration and Hand-off Area at the Libava Training Area in Libava, Czechia, Tianyvu’s skills as accountable officer were extremely important.

    DEFENDER is the Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness, and is a U.S. European Command scheduled, U.S. Army Europe and Africa conducted exercise that consists of Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response. DEFENDER 24 is linked to NATO’s Steadfast Defender exercise, and DoD’s Large Scale Global Exercise, taking place from 28 March to 31 May.

    DEFENDER 24 is the largest U.S. Army exercise in Europe and includes more than 17,000 U.S. and 23,000 multinational service members from more than 20 Allied and partner nations, including Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Georgia, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

