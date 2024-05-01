Army Sgt. 1st Class Sowande Tianyvu, the primary hand receipt holder and accountable officer for Army Field Support Battalion-Africa in Livorno, Italy, talks with West Virginia National Guard Soldiers from 1st Squadron, 150th Cavalry Regiment, at an Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 Equipment Configuration and Hand-off Area at the Libava Training Area in Libava, Czechia, May 3.



DEFENDER is the Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness, and is a U.S. European Command scheduled, U.S. Army Europe and Africa conducted exercise that consists of Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response. DEFENDER 24 is linked to NATO’s Steadfast Defender exercise, and DoD’s Large Scale Global Exercise, taking place from 28 March to 31 May.



DEFENDER 24 is the largest U.S. Army exercise in Europe and includes more than 17,000 U.S. and 23,000 multinational service members from more than 20 Allied and partner nations, including Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Georgia, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

Know Your Defender: APS-2 accountable officer extremely important during DEFENDER 24