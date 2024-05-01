Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) Conducts Flight Deck Drills in the Mediterranean Sea [Image 19 of 23]

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) Conducts Flight Deck Drills in the Mediterranean Sea

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    05.04.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Janae Chambers 

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    240504-N-JC256-1082 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 4, 2024) Sailors quality check a barricade during an emergency landing drill on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) in the Mediterranean Sea, May 4, 2024. The Dwight D. Eisenhower is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partnered interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Janae Chambers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2024
    Date Posted: 05.07.2024 01:17
    Photo ID: 8386574
    VIRIN: 240504-N-JC256-1082
    Resolution: 3463x5194
    Size: 853.16 KB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) Conducts Flight Deck Drills in the Mediterranean Sea [Image 23 of 23], by PO3 Janae Chambers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    C6F
    Mediterranean Sea
    CVN 69
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower

