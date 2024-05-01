USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) Conducts Flight Deck Drills in the Mediterranean Sea

240504-N-JC256-1015 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 4, 2024) Sailors gather on the flight deck for a pre-drill brief on the the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) in the Mediterranean Sea, May 4, 2024. The Dwight D. Eisenhower is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partnered interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Janae Chambers)

