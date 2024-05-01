Chaplain Brian Weigelt, Director of Operations, Office of the Chief of Chaplains of the Navy, speaks with an attendee during a luncheon held by The Society of Sponsors of the United States Navy at Westwood Country Club May 2, 2024 in Vienna, Virginia. The Society of Sponsors is composed of women who have taken part in the time-honored tradition of christening a ship to be commissioned in the United States Navy, or a ship that sails with the Navy, supporting the fleet in some specific way. (United States Navy photo by Javier Orona)

Date Taken: 05.02.2024 Date Posted: 05.06.2024 Society of Sponsors of the United States Navy Luncheon [Image 18 of 18], by Javier Orona