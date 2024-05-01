Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Society of Sponsors of the United States Navy Luncheon [Image 12 of 18]

    Society of Sponsors of the United States Navy Luncheon

    05.02.2024

    Photo by Javier Orona 

    Navy Chaplain Corps

    Chaplain Brian Weigelt, Director of Operations, Office of the Chief of Chaplains of the Navy, delivers a prayer during a luncheon held by The Society of Sponsors of the United States Navy at Westwood Country Club May 2, 2024 in Vienna, Virginia. The Society of Sponsors is composed of women who have taken part in the time-honored tradition of christening a ship to be commissioned in the United States Navy, or a ship that sails with the Navy, supporting the fleet in some specific way. (United States Navy photo by Javier Orona)

    This work, Society of Sponsors of the United States Navy Luncheon [Image 18 of 18], by Javier Orona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

