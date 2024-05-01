Society of Sponsors of the United States Navy Luncheon

The Society of Sponsors of the United States Navy held a luncheon at Westwood Country Club May 2, 2024 in Vienna, Virginia. The Society of Sponsors is composed of women who have taken part in the time-honored tradition of christening a ship to be commissioned in the United States Navy, or a ship that sails with the Navy, supporting the fleet in some specific way. (United States Navy photo by Javier Orona)
