Record 24,000 visitors attend combined half marathon, Hawaiian Fest at Sagami Depot

Runners take off at the start of the 28th annual East Japan International Friendship Half Marathon’s parent-child category April 28 on Sagami General Depot, Japan. The event drew more than 24,000 visitors, the largest crowd since the event began being hosted there in 2013.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2024 20:40
|Location:
|SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP
