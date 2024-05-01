Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Record 24,000 visitors attend combined half marathon, Hawaiian Fest at Sagami Depot [Image 2 of 5]

    SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.28.2024

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Runners compete in the 28th annual East Japan International Friendship Half Marathon April 28 on Sagami General Depot, Japan. The event drew more than 24,000 visitors, the largest crowd since the event began being hosted there in 2013.

    This work, Record 24,000 visitors attend combined half marathon, Hawaiian Fest at Sagami Depot [Image 5 of 5], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

